Just what is the mystery ingredient in the pot stickers at Togen Restaurant? Those who look for the answer have a habit of disappearing. So when body parts start washing up on the beach, police trace the murders to Togen's seemingly innocent owner. But the slaughter of a few curious fans is the least shocking secret coming out of Togen's kitchen! Mihiro, Sakae Yamazaki, Katsuya Naruse and Yusuke Iwata star in this pitch-black comic horror tale.