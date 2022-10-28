Not Available

Cruel Winter Blues

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sidus

Jae-Mun is a seasoned veteran of the gang. Although a physically imposing black belt in Taekwondo, Chi-Guk is a soft-spoken newcomer to gang life, who is quietly offended by Jae-Mun's arbitrary and random acts of cruelty and rudeness against him and others. They travel to a remote town to perform an assassination of rival gangster Dae-Sik, who was responsible for the death of a friend of Jae-Mun.

Cast

Jo Han-sunChi-gook
Na Moon-heeJeom-sim
Yoon Je-moonDae-sik
Ryu Seung-RyongMin-jae
Oh YongSang-geun
 Shim Yi-YoungMi-ryung

View Full Cast >

Images