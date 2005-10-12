2005

Cruel World

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 2005

Studio

Primetime Pictures

Millions witnessed Philip Markham's public humiliation when he got dumped by Catherine, the beautiful star of a popular dating show, and now - several years and reality series later - he wants revenge. After taking Catherine captive, he lures nine unsuspecting co-eds to her luxurious mansion in the middle of nowhere, trapping the contestants in his own sick version of reality TV - where the challenges are bizarre, the danger is real and death is just a competition away.

Cast

Daniel FranzeseClaude Markham
Andrew KeeganBobby
Susan WardAshley
Sanoe LakeRuby
Laura RamseyJenny
Aimee GarciaGina

