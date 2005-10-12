Cruel World

Millions witnessed Philip Markham's public humiliation when he got dumped by Catherine, the beautiful star of a popular dating show, and now - several years and reality series later - he wants revenge. After taking Catherine captive, he lures nine unsuspecting co-eds to her luxurious mansion in the middle of nowhere, trapping the contestants in his own sick version of reality TV - where the challenges are bizarre, the danger is real and death is just a competition away.
|Daniel Franzese
|Claude Markham
|Andrew Keegan
|Bobby
|Susan Ward
|Ashley
|Sanoe Lake
|Ruby
|Laura Ramsey
|Jenny
|Aimee Garcia
|Gina
View Full Cast >