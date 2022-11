Not Available

Tom is the official cat on the cruise ship S.S. Aloha, but he'll be kicked off if the captain finds even one mouse. That one, of course, is Jerry, who sneaks on board just before sailing, and who is pursued relentlessly by Tom until they both run into the ship's theatre showing "Texas Tom" (1950), which they pause to watch part of. It all ends with Tom being locked up because the captain finds Jerry in his breakfast, while Jerry enjoys the waves of Hawaii.