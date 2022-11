Not Available

This video gives audience members a first-class ticket on cruises to six islands in Hawaii and French Polynesia. The ravishing scenery -- pristine beaches, lush forests, dormant volcanoes -- dominates the itinerary. Stops include Hawaii, Huahine, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu, Bora Bora, Moorea, Raiatea, Rangiroa and Tahiti. A "Top 10 Attractions" special feature spotlights surfing at Waikiki Beach and swimming with sharks in Bora Bora.