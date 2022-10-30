Not Available

Discovery will take you to where few have gone and where nobody wants to be. Cruise Ship Disaster: Inside The Concordia gives you an eyewitness account of the tragedy as the Concordia runs aground. The human and environmental toll captured the attention of the public eye and now Discovery Channel takes you inside the stranded ship. With never before seen footage from the evacuation, you can follow the Concordia passengers as they relive their flight to abandon ship and find safety. Written by Dejan Hriljac