Cruise Ship Down: Saving Concordia

On January 13, 2012, the largest passenger shipwreck in history occurred when the Costa Concordia struck a submerged rock off Italy's Tuscan coast. Once a floating pleasure palace for more than 4,200 passengers and crew, the half-sunken ship spent the next two years as a grisly tourist attraction...and an ecological time bomb. Relive the night of her crash, captured on video by those aboard the liner. Then witness the monumental engineering challenge that followed as 500 experts from 24 nations teamed up to pry this 114,000-ton ship from her rocky grave.