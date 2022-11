Not Available

Take a step back in time aboard the Mississippi Queen, a riverboat that harkens back to Mark Twain's days and still paddles its way down the Mississippi River today. Passengers will get to explore a number of antebellum homes and gardens, plus the National Civil Rights Museum; Elvis's beloved home, Graceland; the headquarters of the Army Corps of Engineers; a Natchez cotton plantation; a tour of perennially damp Baton Rouge; and more.