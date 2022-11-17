Cruising Grounds - Part 2

Not Available

The deserted beach between the water and the woods plays host to a different kind of singles' cruise. Max Wilde hikes in with his blanket and plays with his cock as he watches Paul Canon eating Theo Brady's tight ass. It's not long before Max is joined by muscle-bound, bearded Tyler Wolf to enjoy the show, not to mention put on a show of their own! Tyler tongue-fucks Max's tight hole and Max deepthroats Tyler's cock before getting on all fours for a doggystyle fuck. Tyler lays Max on his back to go super deep in that ass, then sucks Max's dick before fucking the bottom till they both cum!