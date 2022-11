Not Available

This film portrays the journey of a “straight” married man who has the habit of cruising in the park next to his work place during his lunch break. He is a hunter however he is also hunted. Mostly he plays with other discrete married man, they enjoy looking at each others hard erections, mutual masturbation, sucking and fucking. It is a ritual of brief encounters in the woods. After ejaculating, he walks away back to his unsatisfactory job.