Cruising Poetry

Not Available

Cruising is usually associated to dark, dirty and hidden places where men meet for casual sex. There is a lot of prejudice against cruising. In this film the participants burn sage to do a cleansing ritual in cruising places. They are male nature spirits dancing naked with erections turning the space into a playful cruising ground, where it is possible to build connections between body, heart, mind, soul and nature. When we connect to all of that we are instead of splitting off and losing ourselves, the cruising ground can turn into a sacred place where we can feel grounded, secure, in harmony with the others and the surroundings.