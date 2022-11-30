Crunch: Candlelight Yoga

Not Available

Soothing Yoga for Stress Relief and Relaxation Welcome to Crunch Fitness. You'll unwind and drain your tension away with this soothing, restorative yoga program. In just thirty minutes, melt anxiety into tranquility with yoga postures specifically chosen to release tension, increase strength, improve balance, and enhance flexi-bility. Don't let the candles fool you; you can do this workout any time as a personal "pick me up." The emphasis on breathing and meditation will help you feel recharged and renewed; it may even help you sleep better. There is more to health than being thin or fit. A little yoga every day is the best R & R you can wish for. All fitness levels. A yoga mat or a non-slippery surface and bare feet are highly recommended.