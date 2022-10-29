Crush and Blush

Not Available

With her frumpy hair, blushing face, and awkward mannerisms, Yang Mi Sook has spent her entire life being unnoticed. Nicknamed Miss Carrot, she diligently teaches Russian to high school students who don?t listen, and ceaselessly pines after colleague Seo, her crush of ten years. Content with her uneventful, self-delusional existence, Mi Sook is sparked into action when hot young teacher Yuri comes strolling in and steals her class and her man. To nip their blooming romance in the bud, Mi Sook forms an unlikely alliance with Seo?s misfit teenager daughter, who?s every bit as eccentric as she is!