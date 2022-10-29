Not Available

Crush and Blush

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Vantage Holdings

With her frumpy hair, blushing face, and awkward mannerisms, Yang Mi Sook has spent her entire life being unnoticed. Nicknamed Miss Carrot, she diligently teaches Russian to high school students who don?t listen, and ceaselessly pines after colleague Seo, her crush of ten years. Content with her uneventful, self-delusional existence, Mi Sook is sparked into action when hot young teacher Yuri comes strolling in and steals her class and her man. To nip their blooming romance in the bud, Mi Sook forms an unlikely alliance with Seo?s misfit teenager daughter, who?s every bit as eccentric as she is!

Cast

Lee Jong HyukSeo Jong-cheol
Hwang Woo-seul-hyeLee Yu-ri
Seo WooSeo Jong-hee
Bang Eun-jinSeon Eun-gyo
Bae Seong-WooDermatologist
Ra Mi-RanNa Mi-ran

View Full Cast >

Images