Crush Proof

  • Drama
  • Crime

Out of prison at last, charismatic sociopath Neal tries to visit the baby son he's never seen, his indifferent parents, and the grave of his horse - not in that order. But mainly he wants to rejoin his old gang in the "pony club" subculture of the wild Northside- would be urban cowboys riding horses rough shod and bare back through the streets of Dublin. He then runs into the squealer who set him up.

Cast

Michael McElhattonDetective Sergeant Hogan
Mary MurrayRed Andi
Fiona GlascottAisling

