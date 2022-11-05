Crush Proof

Not Available

Out of prison at last, charismatic sociopath Neal tries to visit the baby son he's never seen, his indifferent parents, and the grave of his horse - not in that order. But mainly he wants to rejoin his old gang in the "pony club" subculture of the wild Northside- would be urban cowboys riding horses rough shod and bare back through the streets of Dublin. He then runs into the squealer who set him up.