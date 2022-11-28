Not Available

I am totally crushing on Kleio these days! I knew I was in love with Kleio when I saw the way she handled two huge cocks; one load wasn't enough for her; she likes her face smothered in cum...Then she came to visit me for the holidays and fucked my friend, Mick Blue! She loved being treated like a hohoho. Kleio took it in the ass like a champ too! I had no idea she was such a slut. She invited Kristina Rose over and they had a lot of fun dyking out with each other. But sadly, she had to leave LA eventually...BUT she left dirty little videos of herself around my house, so I can cherish her always! I am really crushing on Kleio, and after you watch this movie...you will be too!