Crusty Demons 15: Blood Sweat & Fears

Any rider who attempts a front flip must be a little loco. It has to be one of the most hit-and-miss tricks in the business as a select few have found out. Hit you’re a legend, miss you’re one sore puppy — and as young Aussie FMX rider Jackson ‘Jacko’ Strong has found out over the past 12 months that executing a forward flip ain’t the easiest trick in the book. Strong dedicated most of his 2010 season trying to perfect the front flip, and after many scary mishaps he finally looked to have it dialed towards the end of the Australia Crusty Demons tour, where he rode away from it in Sydney for only the second time on tour.