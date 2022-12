Not Available

Eunjung and Qri star as a pair of delinquent thieves who wind up in a huge mess when the bag they lifted from a club turns out to have been stuffed with drugs. A flashback sequence reveals that Qri originally was Jiyeon, but after a run-in with a couple of gangsters, they mauled her face and she ends up with plastic surgery leaving her looking like Qri, and unrecognizable to the man played by Cha Seung Won, whom she once loved.