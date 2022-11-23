Cry from the Mountain

Not Available

The film centers on an emotional kayaking trip between a father and a son. The father has taken his boy into the deep Alaskan wilderness to tell him that he is divorcing the boy's mother, who is pregnant and waiting for them back home. While on the trip, the father and son get involved in a potentially fatal accident. Fortunately, an enigmatic mountain man appears to save them. Later he helps the troubled twosome find hope and salvation through God. Meanwhile, the wife, also finds a new life through old-time religion and happiness ensues all around.