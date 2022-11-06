1950

Cry Murder

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    January 5th, 1950

    Studio

    Not Available

    A young actress has retired from films to marry the son of a prominent and rich politician in New York City. The father objects strongly to the marriage. The actress is being blackmailed by a second-rate artist who has stolen some letters from her that could be misconstrued. During the payoff, she is knocked unconscious, and awakens to find herself involved in a murder and the police have her marked as the number-one suspect.

    Cast

    		Jack LordTommy Warren
    		Howard SmithSen. Alden
    		Hope MillerRosa Santorre
    		Tom PediSantorre
    		Carole MathewsNorma Alden

