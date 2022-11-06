Cry Murder

A young actress has retired from films to marry the son of a prominent and rich politician in New York City. The father objects strongly to the marriage. The actress is being blackmailed by a second-rate artist who has stolen some letters from her that could be misconstrued. During the payoff, she is knocked unconscious, and awakens to find herself involved in a murder and the police have her marked as the number-one suspect.
|Jack Lord
|Tommy Warren
|Howard Smith
|Sen. Alden
|Hope Miller
|Rosa Santorre
|Tom Pedi
|Santorre
|Carole Mathews
|Norma Alden
View Full Cast >