Nick, Ryan, and Bill have a dream: to have their own hunting show on television. With the help of their camera man Craig and the funding of the National Gun Owners of America, they are given the chance at a trial run, a documentary about the hunting experience. But when they cross the bridge and into the woods beyond, the hunters find themselves in the midst of the legend of Elizabeth, a vengeful specter willing to do whatever it takes to be reunited with her lost child. As the documentary progresses, the strange events continue to escalate to a deadly climax. Can the hunters save themselves from becoming the hunted, or are they doomed to be become a permanent part of the legend of Crybaby Bridge?