Crying Fist

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sio Film

Jobless, besieged by creditors, and abandoned by his wife, the once silver medalist Tae-shik has sunk to street hustling, becoming a human punching bag. Meanwhile, young Sang-hwan's delinquent ways land him behind bars. Both men look to boxing to turn around lives gone astray, aiming for the amateur title, ultimately pitting them against each other, but more importantly, against themselves.

Cast

Ryoo Seung-BumYoo Sang-hwan
Im Won-heeWon-tae
Cheon Ho-JinSang-chul
Na Moon-heeSang-hwan's grandmother
Gi Ju-bongYu Sang-hwan's father
Kim Su-hyeonKwon Rok

