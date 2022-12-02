Crying For The March of Humanity

Not Available

Jankowski requested Televisa, one of the largest Latin American broadcasting companies, to reproduce an entire episode of the Mexican telenovela La que no podía amar (The One Who Could Not Love). Though made with the original script, location, cast, and post-production procedure, Jankowski’s version replaces all of the actors’ dialogue with crying. Through earpieces, they were able to hear their original lines, so their cries were synchronized with the pace of the original episode.