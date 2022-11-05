Crying Heart

Not Available

story of a dying mother and her love for her retarded son. Mrs. Fat (Deanie Ip) is slowly succumbing to cancer, but her biggest worry is her only child, the 30-year-old Bee (Patrick Tam). Possessing the mind of a toddler but the hormonal urges of a sexually aroused rhino, Bee finds himself in trouble with the gangster boyfriend of his neighbor May (Suki Kwan). After the thug is killed for stealing some heroin, the pregnant May becomes severely disabled -- and after Bee's real mother dies, the surrogate mother for her new friend.