Not Available

Drought-plagued Isan is Thailand's poorest province; many born there migrate to other parts of the country. Santi Taepanich's vibrant documentary looks at the successes and failures of three men and one woman from Isan who try to make it in Bangkok, from a pop star whose best days are past to a guy who dresses up as a fish to promote a seafood restaurant. A remarkably entertaining movie which broke new ground in Thai cinema. (Tony Rayns, VIFF wrote)