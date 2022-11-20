Crying Wolf

Not Available

In 1995 and '96 the decision was made by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to transplant wolves from their homeland in Canada and release them in Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho. The agency, along with many environmental and animal rights groups, praised the decision: it was almost as though they were triumphantly heralding the return of some unjustly banished royalty. But their real triumph was that, by elevating animal over man once again, they were given access to tens of millions of dollars and greater control over both private and public property. Putting wolves in Yellowstone was never about saving wolves or balancing ecosystems. There was another agenda. One they would not reveal to the American public, but would see through, no matter how far they had to bend the rules, no matter how much they had to steal, no matter how bad they had to lie, no matter the cost. And they did it. What’s done is done. And nobody has ever looked back since… …Until now.