Crypto Rush

A story of a Russian woman who accidentally invested in a cryptocurrency mining farm. This investment drove her to investigate the history-making hype surrounding Bitcoin. She speaks with diverse experts as she travels across the globe, from Russia to the USA, Switzerland to Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and South Korea. The film is a contextual, culturally-focused dive into ten big, global cities where the viewer will uncover answers to the question “What is Bitcoin and Blockchain?” and, in the process, discover the real people standing behind this 21st-century digital Gold Rush.