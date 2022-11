Not Available

A 30 minute video program by Iasos. "CRYSTAL VISTA" is Iasos' visualizations to four of his own musical compositions. These musical visions take you on an other-worldy journey filled with highly colorful special-effects and heavenly images, creating a captivating and uplifting half-hour experience that remains fascinating even with repeated viewing. "CRYSTAL VISTA" truly transports you on a journey through inter-dimensional spaces.