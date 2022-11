Not Available

Crystal is a Texan orphan with a horrible and tragic past. Her parents ritually abuse her, but one night strange lights appear outside her home and she blacks out to awake and find them brutally murdered. A few years later when she is a young adult, Crystal flees her Orphanage believing that other worldly forces are after her. Arriving at a remote ranch, she is discovered by a family who are forced to protect her and discover that alien paranormal phenomena is real