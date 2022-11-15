CS: Go for Gold

Not Available

Counterstrike is one of the biggest eSports, played in stadiums across the world for incredible prize pools and by the best players on the planet. As a highly competitive and intense game it requires devotion, skill and focussed teamwork. Meet the professional players and the coaches that make up the toughest teams in the game, learn what it took to get to the stage and what it really takes to earn the trophies. Including exclusive interviews with FaZe Clan, Cloud9, Fnatic, Astralis, G2 Esports and more.