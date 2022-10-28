Not Available

“Cásese quien pueda”, is a romantic comedy placed in Mexico City and in the Quintana Roo jungles. The story tells about two sisters with completely different goals in life: one of them wants to get married, and the other wants to succeed in her professional career; but life will take them to completely unknown and new paths. Ana Paula (Martha Higareda) is about to get married when she finds out her fiancé is cheating on her with her own cousin. That night, after many shots of tequila, Ana Paula ends up falling asleep in the back of a truck owned by a worker who that same night goes back to his hometown, a small village in Quintana Roo.