CTU: Provo

The Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) branch in Provo is overwhelmed and overworked, as the Federal government has never taken Utah seriously as a threat for terrorist attack. They are joined by '24' Fan Jono Decker who fights to save the city he lives in, and protect the lives of the innocent. Jono uses the knowledge he's gained from watching '24' to stop the threat, and save the government of Utah from descending into ruin. But there is more to the situation than meets the eye, and Jono may be faced with an impossible decision.