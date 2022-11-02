Cuadernos de contabilidad de Manolo Millares

Not Available

In his memoirs of childhood and youth, written in several books accounting, accounts painter Manolo Millares ago with his family, friends and various characters belonging to a highly significant period of twentieth-century Spanish history (the Second Republic, the War Civil and postwar), all lived from the Canary Islands. Reading those books by his daughter Eva, his conversations with his father living siblings and his mother Elvireta interventions and various characters referred to in the reports try to rescue the roots of the deep sense of drama, almost tragic, of Thousands painting.