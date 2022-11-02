Cuando lloran los valientes

Not Available

The story centers around the brave and valiant Agapito who rescues the orphaned Pinolillo and is set to marry the beautiful Cristina. However his plans are foiled when he is forced to go on the run from the Federales after he lies to protect his horses. Meanwhile, his half-sister Chavela runs away from home spreading the rumor that Agapito seduced her and they have fled together. In fact she goes to see Jose Luis Arteche and seduces him. Arteche however, is in also in love with Cristina, and uses this rumor to woo her away from Agapito. Once Agapito learns of this news, he heads off to find Cristina and Chavela to set the record straight and put his marriage back on track with Cristina. Chavela however throws a spanner in the works, confesses her love for Agapito and convinces him to marry her for the sake of their father. In the meantime, Cristina's brother Edmundo is told to send a message from the Federales to the rebels detailing his supposed treachery, but was tricked by Jose...