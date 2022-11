Not Available

Santiago de Chile, 1994: financed by mysterious textile entrepreneurs, the rock band Lucybell enters the Sonus Studios to record their first album, by the hand of the famous Argentine producer Mario Breuer. The budget is enough for only eight days. Santiago de Chile, 2017: after being disappeared for twenty-three years, the videotapes with the chronicle of those eight days come to light. This was the creation of Peces, one of the most important Chilean records of the '90s.