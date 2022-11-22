Cuando yo te vuelva a ver

Not Available

Thirty years after living in Spain, Paco returns to Argentina to sponsor the wedding of a friend. Retired and separated from his Spanish wife, he is reunited with his affections. As always, in the last thirty years, Margarita, and retired as a teacher, life creeps forward. In the wedding party, best man and Paco Margarita like in charge of catering, intersect again but not found, until he discovers a video of the party. Love truncated by the absence and her refusal to answer his letters, reborn in a search for lost time.