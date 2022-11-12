Cuarenta grados a la sombra

Not Available

For eleven months a year, Evaristo, Máximo and Jacinto have only thought of one thing: summer vacations. Each one, in his own way, will try to deal with the forty degrees in the shadow of Madrid. Evaristo is a beach man and this year, as always, he approaches the coast with Filomena, his wife. The agglomerations to get a square meter of sand, the cakes in the chiringuito to eat the tortilla will be about to kill him. But it does not matter, September will come to rest from the summer. Maximum, on the contrary, is of the mountain. And this year he has rented a villa for himself and his family, including mother-in-law. Finally, Jacinto, owner of a gym, has sent his wife and children to Benidorm, while he remains "rodríguez" in the capital,