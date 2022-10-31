Cuatro estaciones

Not Available

All it takes is picking up the phone, dialing a number, and in barely half an hour, you'll have a guy in a red outfit standing at your doorstep with a pizza in his hand. Who's that guy bringing us dinner to go with a SuperBowl or Champion's League soccer game on TV or the latest Blu-ray blockbuster? In FOUR SEASONS, such a guy is Mario, a film geek, love addict and college drop-out with a less-than-impressive resume, who's facing an identity crisis at the end of his twenties while living with his grandpa. Mario delivers pizzas. He's one of the many surviving off his tips by working at Pizzicato, a pizza shop owned by one nasty, sleazy boss and the kind of place you would only dare order food from at gun-point.