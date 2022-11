Not Available

Havana 1977: One day I decided to go into exile. This film relates the return to my home town thirty years later. My clandestine camera goes at the bottom of the Cuban society, just as Fidel Castro has officially given the power to his brother Raul. He has held the reins during forty-eight years of absolute power. The children of the Cuban revolution are now facing a bitter day-to-day life while a new upper class lead by the old generation in power is desperately hanging at it.