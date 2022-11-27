Cuba en suspens

Not Available

Today, as in the spring of 2016, when this film was shot, the debate about the future of the island encourages Cuba and its inhabitants. A journey into the thoughts and stories of the Cubans of the interior reveals the complexity of the Cuban reality and its uncertainties in the face of a future that is far from being mapped out beforehand. This documentary analyzes the situation in Cuba after the reestablishment of relations with the United States, which began in 2014 and was initiated by the president of the United States, Barack Obama, and the Cuban head of state, Raúl Castro