Cuba: Living Between Hurricanes

A film about the elements – hurricanes and rain, the sea and the earth. About a fishing port on the north coast of Cuba which has seen better days. About the effects of climate across the centuries in a Caribbean island sucked into global markets for its commodity crops. How sugar changed the landscape, through deforestation and soil exhaustion. About the collapse of sugar and the encroachment of a new commodity market – tourism. About the growing threat from climate change, and the move towards reforestation, ecotourism and sustainable farming.