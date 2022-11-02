Cuba - The Forgotten Island

Not Available

An extensive look at the people and history of Cuba in the twentieth century, in three programs. "Cuba's Conquistadors" takes a look at Cuba's long history, from the days of Columbus to the freedom fighters of the nineteenth century. "Return to Havana" explores Cuba's vibrant dance and music worlds, and "Hemingway's Cuba" looks at the adventures Hemingway and others found in Cuba. Each program includes special interviews and archival government footage long hidden away, plus a soundtrack of Cuban music.