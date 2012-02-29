2012

CUBAMERICAN is the story of how the Cuban Revolution shattered the Cuban family. Spanning the past 60 years of Cuban history, the film explores tragedy, loss, freedom, assimilation, struggle and success through the stories of Cuban exiles who have achieved success in the U.S.A. in the diverse fields of art, science, medicine, design, music, dance, literature, academia and sports. The film culminates with rumination on the future of Cuba, leaving a mosaic of a bittersweet exile experience. Thematically, Cubamerican is a pro-immigrant story that highlights the absolute need for all of the world's people to be able to freely exercise their fundamental human rights.