Cuban Pete

Unable to complete the deal by telephone, advertising executive Roberts sends his assistant Ann to Cuba to lure a Cuban band, led by Desi Arnaz, on to an American radio program. Attracted to Ann, Arnaz and his band come to New York but complications arise when the squeaky-voiced, addle-brained sponsor of the program decides she wants to be the vocalist on the program.

Cast

Desi ArnazHimself
Joan ShawleeAnn (as Joan Fulton)
Don PorterRoberts
Jacqueline deWitLindsay
Pedro de CordobaPerez

