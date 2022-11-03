Cuban Pete

Unable to complete the deal by telephone, advertising executive Roberts sends his assistant Ann to Cuba to lure a Cuban band, led by Desi Arnaz, on to an American radio program. Attracted to Ann, Arnaz and his band come to New York but complications arise when the squeaky-voiced, addle-brained sponsor of the program decides she wants to be the vocalist on the program.
|Desi Arnaz
|Himself
|Joan Shawlee
|Ann (as Joan Fulton)
|Don Porter
|Roberts
|Jacqueline deWit
|Lindsay
|Pedro de Cordoba
|Perez
