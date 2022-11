Not Available

Taken at the Cuban Volunteer Camp at West Tampa, Fla. Men are falling into line, two abreast, every man with his tin cup and dish. Command is given 'forward march' and the column approaches the audience. A fine looking body of men, worthy of a people battling for freedom. Figures are life size and life like. Prominently displayed upon their military hats is the emblem Cuba Libre, a single star in a red tri-colored field. An accurate and interesting subject.