A screen adaptation of the novel of the same name by the well-known Georgian writer Nodar Dumbadze. This story about love and loyalty, bravery and betrayal, began shortly before the Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Georgy Tumurashvili, a militia man, was affectionately called "Cucaracha", by both the kids and the adults. He was a conscientious divisional inspector investigating various incidents, calling to order local hoodlums and settling family arguments. Once he helped out Inga who fell prey to Murtalo, a bandit and murderer. The young people fell in love with each other. But Murtalo decided to take revenge on Cucaracha…