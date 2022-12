Not Available

'¡Cuchíbiri cuchíbiri!' is the story of the Catalan rumba. Created by Catalan gypsies, this documentary is narrated by its very creator: Peret, who sold millions of records around the world. Stories about stardom, friendship and family, yet also about his disenchantment with the music industry. A man who took charge of his destiny with sheer determination and talent, and then simply walked away.