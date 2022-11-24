Cuckold's Plight 2

Not Available

Cuckold’s Plight is back with another star-packed collection of calculating tales from Deeper.com. Isiah throws Lacy’s boyfriend in the trunk to keep him from distracting them. Rocky swears to Mick she hasn’t cheated on him as she stands in a room surrounded with evidence to the contrary. Seth underestimates the power of the women who domme him as first Gianna and then his ex-wife turn his game on its head. Once again, the lines increasingly blur between aversion and arousal, jealousy and compersion, frustration and satisfaction.