Cuckoo's Dolls

Keun-Ok, a barmaid, has been brought up in an orphanage after losing her parents in her early childhood. One day, Cho Yong-Jin, the teacher in charge of the bar owner's son, visits the bar to see his pupil. Seeing him Keun-Ok feels love for him and begins to seek his attention. He doesn't dislike her but keeps away from her for several reasons. In the long run, he quits the school and makes every effort to change her life for better one. In the meantime, he finds her working in a hotel as a cleaner. Yong-Jun hugs her tight and decides to marry her.