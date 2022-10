Not Available

In the Spanish neo-noir film Question of Luck Julio (Eduardo Noriega) is at a turning point in his life. His fish farm business has collapsed, and his attractive fiancee, Concha (Leire Berrocal) is pushing Julio to get married. But Julio seems strangely unenthusiastic about marrying into Concha’s affluent family lottery business. Things get complicated when he finds a fortune in jewels...