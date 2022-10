Not Available

One year after their father's death, two brothers find an ancient relic inside a wooden box. The events that follow soon place them at the center of a deadly battle between good and evil. Starring, Bryan Mark Jones (from Keichu Kai Black Belt Hall Of Fame), as Tim, in his first starring role, and featuring Don Mac (Actor, Super (2010)) as Gargantuan. This B-movie tribute film, reminiscent of the late 1970's, is full of nonstop action and big laughs.